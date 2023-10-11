Free pet microchip and vaccine event happening in Houston

HOUSTON – Houston PetSet is helping pet owners comply with the City of Houston’s mandatory microchip ordinance by providing a free vaccine clinic.

The event is by appointment only on Oct. 21 from 7 am to 11 am at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.

During their appointment, the non-profit will help owners register their pet for a free spay or neuter surgery if needed.

To sign up your furry friends visit houstonpetset.org.

Don’t have a pet? You can help Houston PetSet by purchasing items from their Amazon Wishlist.