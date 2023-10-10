Should you let your teens use ridesharing apps alone? Here’s what experts are saying

HOUSTON – Most parents are balancing home and work life schedules, and kids today have more scheduled appointments than parents can keep up with. The question becomes, should you and would you use any of the ride sharing apps to help you shuffle your kids around?

Historically speaking, companies like Uber didn’t even allow users under 18 years old in their cars unless they were accompanied by either the account holder or another adult during the ride. That recently changed when Uber unveiled it’s new “teen accounts” feature, which allows teens ages 13-17 to book rides and take rides on their own.

Previous story: Uber will now let teens requests ride alone, with parental guidance features

Uber will only select highly-rated and experienced drivers who have undergone background checks.

If your teenager chooses, the Audio Recording feature will also be automatically turned on for every trip.

Here are the following safety features for teens while using rideshare:

1. Parents and/or guardians can monitor them remotely through the app in New York City, Atlanta, Dallas and Houston.

2. Safety Pin: Teen accounts include a unique PIN # that teens will have to give to their driver before embarking

3. Audio Recording: Teens also have option to start an “in-app audio recording of the ride.”

4. GPS Tracking: A live trip-tracking feature also lets a parent follow the trips’ progress via the Uber app.

5. Parents can contact the driver directly during the trip as well as contact Uber’s support team.

6. According to Uber and Lyft: there is a screening process and only experienced and highly-rated drivers will be eligible to complete trips with teens. And, drivers cannot turn off the safety and tracking features.

7. Teens can also access Uber’s on-trip safety features, such as being able to call 911, contact Support, or report an issue through the app.

8. RideCheck Enabled: If the app detects something may have gone wrong, like a possible crash or an unexpected long stop, the teen and driver will receive a message to make sure they’re ok.

Here are the following background requirements for Uber drivers to qualify:

1. Uber reviews both a Motor Vehicle Report (MVR) as well as a criminal background check which may or may not include your entire adult history (18-years-old and on)

2. Background checks vary from city to city and are based on a combination of criteria specified in local laws and regulations governing rideshare drivers or delivery drivers, as well as the rideshare’s internal safety standards.

3. Background checks are performed by a third-party background check providers: Checkr, HireRight, and Samba Safety, each of which is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association.

4. In accordance with state/local law, some types of criminal convictions such as murder, sexual assault, and terrorism-related offenses will result in disqualification if they occurred at any time in your lifetime.

5. Convictions at any time in your lifetime for violent crimes, sexual offenses, and registered sex offender status, among other types of criminal records are also disqualifying BUT depending on applicable regulations, laws, and practices in the city where you want to drive, this background screening may include an individualized assessment that considers any evidence of rehabilitation or good character you may provide.

Motor vehicle report:

1. Drivers must hold a valid U.S. driver’s license

2. Have a minimum of 1 year of licensed driving experience in the U.S. if you are 25 or older or 3 years of driving experience if you are 24 and under.

3. Your driver’s license must be active and free of disqualifying restrictions.

Here are the following safety concerns parents should consider before allowing their teens to use the rideshare app:

1. Riding in a third-party ride share ultimately requires a commitment to safety that teenagers might not fully understand.

2. Teens must be mature enough to make “safety” a priority.

3. Teens must also be able to navigate what to do when / if something goes wrong. So it’s important to share with them what safety measures are in place and what they should do if they sense something is not right.

4. What if the driver comes from an international country - do the ridesharing companies search international crime records? I don’t think so, so parents beware!

5. Teens are directly put in a potentially vulnerable situation by being in a car with someone they don’t know and in a car they cannot easily leave.

6. Important to note - Teens can be transported as part of a trafficking ring - taking the teen from one buyer to the next. It’s important that Ridesharing companies train drivers to detect abuse and know what to do with a teen that shows sign of abuse!

Here’s what teens should listen for before entering into a rideshare vehicle:

1. Listen to your name.

2. Verify the Pin

3. Verify the license plate.

4. Verify the photo.

5. Know what to do in difficult situations

6. Discuss how to handle different scenarios before hand - what if you feel uncomfortable and don’t want to get in the car? What if the driver says something that makes you uncomfortable? What if you are asked for cash or notice a driver turning their phone off?