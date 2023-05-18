Uber will now let teens requests ride alone, with parental guidance features

Uber is rolling out new features to make it easier for people of all ages to access its ride-hailing service, including an option that will let teens under the age of 18 ride alone for the first time.

According to their website, Uber will now allow teens from ages 13-17 to request their own ride with the option of parental supervision along the way.

Uber will only select highly-rated and experienced drivers who have undergone background checks.

If your teenager chooses, the Audio Recording feature will also be automatically turned on for every trip.

“Between school, practice, the mall, and friends, your teen has places they need to be—and so do you.

With a teen account, they’ll have the freedom to request their own rides—and you’ll be notified every time they do. Plus, with live safety features and real-time updates, you can follow along from pickup to dropoff.

One thing that will never change is our commitment to helping keep your teens safe while using Uber. Together, let’s get them moving.”

CNNBusiness contributed to this report.