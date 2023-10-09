77º
Suspect arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in crash that killed man in north Houston

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Frankie Leroy Washington, 32 (HPD)

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect who caused a crash that killed a man in north Houston Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

Frankie Leroy Washington, 32, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in the 263rd State District Court. The identity of the 36-year-old victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators said the victim was a passenger in a black Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling southbound in the 9500 block of Jensen Drive at around 4:30 a.m. The driver, later identified as Washington, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, struck a METRO sign and continued south through the intersection of Tidwell Road. The pickup truck struck a curb on the west side of Jensen and a wooden light pole. The pickup then rolled several times and ended up in an upside-down position, HPD said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger, 32, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said Washington was determined to be impaired and was subsequently charged for his role in the crash.

