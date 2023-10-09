Jewish Federation of Houston holding community event to support Israel

The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston is holding an event on Monday in solidarity with Israel.

HOUSTON – The Jewish Federation of Greater Houston is holding an event on Monday in solidarity with Israel.

The event is being held at 7 p.m. at Congregation Beth Yeshurun at 4525 Beechnut Street. It is open to the community, and they expect about 1,000 attendees.

The event is being held after hundreds of people have died following a surprise attack by Hamas into Israel. On Sunday, Israel declared war.

MORE: What to know as Israel declares war, bombards Gaza Strip after unprecedented Hamas attack

There will be several speakers at the meeting including, Consul General of Israel to the Southwest Livia Link-Raviv, Jewish Federation of Greater Houston CEO Renée Wizig-Barrios, rabbis from Congregations Beth Israel, Beth Yeshurun, Emanu El, and United Orthodox Synagogues.

The following leaders will be present: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Houston), Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston), Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin, Houston City Council Member Amy Peck, Jared Bargas on behalf of Congressman Randy Weber (R-Friendswood), Erin Mincberg Spiegel on behalf of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, President of the NAACP Reverend James Dixon, Judson Robinson, the Houston Area Urban League President and CEO, and more.

MORE: ‘A tough day’: Houston-area Jewish leaders condemn Hamas attacks in Israel, urge vigilance locally