‘A tough day’: Houston-area Jewish leaders condemn Hamas attacks in Israel, urge vigilance locally

Smoke rises from an area near a power plant outside Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

HOUSTON – The recent attacks that rocked Israel are being felt here in Houston. As the tensions flare, local leaders of the Jewish community are urging their congregations to stay informed and vigilant.

It was a brutal and deadly attack by the terrorist organization Hamas which included launching thousands of rockets into Israeli towns.

“Simultaneously, we had hundreds of terrorists infiltrating Israeli towns from the Gaza Strip, basically murdering Israeli civilians,” said Consulate General, Livia Link-Raviv.

The casualties unfolding as families were in their own homes, going to synagogues, walking the streets.

“I just want to use a number and let’s let it sink for a minute, we’re talking about over 300 people that were slaughtered today,” Link-Raviv said.

Senior Rabbi, Brian Strauss, with Congregation Beth Yeshurun also condemned the attacks.

“It’s been a tough day as a Jew,” Strauss said. “It makes life really difficult for not only Israelis but it targets Jews everywhere, but also Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who seek peace and democracy as well.”

With the situation ongoing, local leaders are hoping to spread the word about Hamas and its mission.

“It’s a brutal organization that kills men, women and children and it’s no surprise that they have kidnapped dozens of men, women and children, taking them hostage into the Gaza Strip,” Strauss said.

The result, war.

“Once we are at war, Israel has to retaliate,” Link-Raviv said.

She adds the first priority is keeping Israeli citizens safe and making sure no more terrorist’s are in the parameters of Israel.

“This is what the armed forces are doing right now as we speak and the next stage would be retaliation. Going after the Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip and making them pay the price,” Link-Raviv said.

While Jewish people here are being urged to be vigilant, they’re also being urged to continue their normal lives.

As far as what Houstonians can do to support the people of Israel, right now local Jewish leaders say one of the most important things is to stand in solidarity against Hamas.

