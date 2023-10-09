Israel-Hamas war: Videos capture chaos in Israel and Gaza as conflict intensifies

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters in a surprise weekend attack, the Associated Press reported. The conflict has killed more than 1,100 people and wounded thousands more.

Following are videos of the chaos unfolding in Israel and Gaza amid the intensifying conflict. Several of the videos below contain images of a graphic nature that viewers may find distressing.

United States President Joe Biden gave remarks on the Hamas attacks on Israel from the White House in Washington on October 7. Credit: President Joe Biden via Storyful

Video from the Gaza strip shows a barefoot woman with arms tied behind her back being dragged from the back of a black 4x4 vehicle by armed men and then bundled into a back seat of the vehicle.

Warning: Content in this entry contains images of a graphic nature that viewers may find distressing. Pickup trucks drove through crowded streets in Gaza on October 7, with dead or wounded captives visible inside, hours after a major Hamas attack on southern Israel. Credit: Alkofiya/Amr Tabash via Storyful

