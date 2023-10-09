Israel-Hamas war: Videos capture chaos in Israel and Gaza as conflict intensifies

Israel’s defense minister has ordered a “complete siege” on the Gaza Strip following an unprecedented incursion into Israel by Hamas fighters in a surprise weekend attack, the Associated Press reported. The conflict has killed more than 1,100 people and wounded thousands more.
Following are videos of the chaos unfolding in Israel and Gaza amid the intensifying conflict. Several of the videos below contain images of a graphic nature that viewers may find distressing.
