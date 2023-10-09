DISTURBING VIDEO: Man kicks, throws bulldog at apartment complex on Houston’s south side

The Houston SPCA and the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office rescued a bulldog from a southeast Houston apartment complex Monday after the dog’s owner was caught on camera abusing the pet.

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA and the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office rescued a bulldog from an apartment complex on Houston’s south side Monday after the dog’s owner was caught on camera abusing the pet.

A news release stated the owner was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera abusing the 1-year-old dog near the 3300 block of N. Macgregor.

The video catches the owner kicking the dog before he quickly picks up the 50-pound canine by one of his back legs and throws him across the walkway. The owner then threatens to kick the dog again.

Officials at the scene said they also found two French bulldogs covered in urine and feces in a small wire kennel when they arrived with a civil seizure warrant to rescue the bulldog.

“If you are able to safely obtain photos or video to report animal cruelty, it can be very useful against those who dare to commit these crimes in public view,” said Jay Chase, Chief Cruelty Investigator at the Houston SPCA. “It’s critical to call us or report cruelty online because it can save lives.”

Authorities said all three dogs are now safely in the care of the Houston SPCA veterinary staff and care teams. The case will be presented before a judge on Wednesday. Subjecting animals to abuse and neglect is animal cruelty and a felony in the state of Texas, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

If you would like to report animal cruelty, call 713-869-7722 or go to www.houstonspca.org.