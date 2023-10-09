CLICK2VOTE: Was it the roof? 😩 Fans, let us know what you think went wrong with the Astros in Game 2

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 08: Fans cheer during the at bat of Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins in Game Two of the Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 08, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – I know this sounds cliche but... Houston, we have a problem.

This is not a Victory Monday, by any sort and we want your opinion on why.

First, the Houston Texans broke our hearts with a 19-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Their record is now 2-3.

Next up, the Houston Astros wore the badge of defeat after losing 6-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins.

Although it was nice to see former Astros Carlos Correa in action, it was bittersweet.

Well, maybe if Mattress Mack was able to throw the first pitch, we could have had a better chance at the Juice Box.

The series is now tied, 1-1, and the guys are headed to Minnesota for Game 3.

We’re wishing on our lucky stars that they will be able to pull this one out!

GO ‘STROS!

