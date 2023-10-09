CLICK2VOTE: Was it the roof? 😩 Fans, let us know what you think went wrong with the Astros in Game 2

HOUSTON – I know this sounds cliche but... Houston, we have a problem.
This is not a Victory Monday, by any sort and we want your opinion on why.
First, the Houston Texans broke our hearts with a 19-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Their record is now 2-3.
SEE ALSO: Desmond Ridder answers critics, Younghoe Koo kicks last-second field goal, Falcons edge Texans 21-19
Next up, the Houston Astros wore the badge of defeat after losing 6-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS to the Minnesota Twins.
Although it was nice to see former Astros Carlos Correa in action, it was bittersweet.
SEE ALSO: Carlos Correa stars against former team as Twins beat Astros 6-2 in Game 2 to tie ALDS
Well, maybe if Mattress Mack was able to throw the first pitch, we could have had a better chance at the Juice Box.
The series is now tied, 1-1, and the guys are headed to Minnesota for Game 3.
We’re wishing on our lucky stars that they will be able to pull this one out!
GO ‘STROS!
SEE ALSO: Minute Maid Park retractable roof to be open for Game 2 of ALDS between Astros and Twins