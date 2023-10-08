‘The biggest joy’: JJ Watt talks fatherhood, Ring of Honor induction on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Former Houston Texans player J.J. Watt looks on during a ceremony inducting him into the Texans Ring of Honor during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, and he talked about his son and about being inducted into the Ring of Honor in Houston.

Watt and Jimmy Fallon first talked about the last time they saw each other, which was at a charity golf tournament hosted by Justin Timberlake. The former Houston Texans player then mentioned how happy he is to be the father of a 1-year-old boy.

“It’s truly the biggest joy in the entire world. Nobody can explain it. Obviously, parents tried to tell me all the time what it’s like once you have a child, but until you have it you just have no idea the joy and the love and the happiness that it brings,” he said.

He went on to talk about how he was inducted into the Ring of Honor in Houston on Oct. 1. His son was there with him and was able to watch him play football.

Watt also shared a memory from when he was first drafted into the Texans. He said on draft night he was booed, and he saw this as a challenge to show people he deserved to be on the team.

Then, on the day of his induction, many fans were supporting him and held up posters with his name on it.

“Now, 12 years later to be able to leave the stadium with that scene was pretty cool. It was special,” Watt said.

