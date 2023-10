J.J. Watt is holding a news conference on Sunday ahead of his Ring Of Honor induction that will happen during halftime of the Houston Texans game.

The Texans are going head-to-head with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 12 p.m.

Watt was a former defensive end for the Texans and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.