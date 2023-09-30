‘H-Town forever’: J.J. Watt speaks about his thankfulness for playing for Houston ahead of Ring of Honor induction

HOUSTON – Ahead of his induction into the Ring of Honor on Sunday, retired defensive end J.J. Watt is speaking on his thankfulness for being drafted and playing for the Houston Texans.

Watt arrived in Houston on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Texans game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking at an event Friday, Watt said coming back to Houston is like coming to a family reunion.

“My wife and I have been talking about it since we landed, that it just feels like you’re home. It just feels like you came back to a family reunion,” Watt said. “When we stepped off the plane, it’s like you got a hug.”

Watt talked about his thankfulness for the team and the City of Houston.

“I’m really really thankful for every single person here, and I’m thankful I was drafted to the City of Houston, somewhere I’d never been, somewhere I didn’t know much about and I’m thankful I met so many people that would impact my life forever,” he said. “So, I love y’all very much, H-Town forever.”

