Weekly Wrap: ‘The Evidence Room’ is Back, Talking Solar Panel Rights, and Dealing with Junk Texts

KPRC 2 Insider audience views "The Evidence Room: The Stiletto Killer" one day ahead of the season 4 launch

We’re always up to something here at KPRC 2 Investigates, and we are preparing for another big week.

Since Monday, we launched Season 4 of ‘The Evidence Room,’ helped a local Navy Veteran, showed folks how to deal with text messaging spammers and a few other things. We want to make sure you’re all caught up, so check out some of the highlights below.

‘The Evidence Room’ is back

The infamous “Stiletto Killer” case from June 2013 involves a pair of seemingly innocent blue suede stilettos that garnered global headlines. It’s the case we highlighted to launch Season 4 of the national award-winning docu-series ‘The Evidence Room.’

See what the shoes look like today and hear how one prosecutor describes the victim in this case of domestic violence.

And, don't forget to sign up to be a KPRC 2 Insider. Insiders got a sneak peek of the season premiere.

What happens to your solar panels and who’s on the hook for them if you die?

The question of who pays for solar panels if you die is a concern for many people. In a recent case highlighted by KPRC 2 Investigates, a Houston family reached out because their mother signed a solar contract shortly before her passing. The solar panel company informed the family that the 25-year payment plan for the solar panels would not be canceled due to the mother’s passing. Investigator Amy Davis got involved and shared information about your rights and the terms of solar panel contracts.

Stop the spam text messages

Unwanted text messages can be a real nuisance, and it’s alarming how spammers are increasingly using them to try and get access to your personal information. Ask Amy receives emails daily seeking advice on how to put a stop to these bothersome messages. Fortunately, she has five effective strategies to help you protect yourself from such intrusions.

Houstonian’s helping a veteran in need

Houston residents demonstrated incredible generosity to support a 92-year-old Navy veteran facing a daunting $5,000 water bill from the City of Houston. When news of his situation spread, more than 200 compassionate donors and volunteers came forward, ensuring that Sailor Jessie Lara could continue to enjoy a life of comfort and dignity.

Vigil hoping to bring out witnesses involving the Texas Killing Fields

Heidi Villarreal Fye disappeared and was later found dead in an area off Calder Road in League City, known as ‘The Killing Fields.’ Between 1984 and 1991, four more women were found murdered in this area, but their cases remain unsolved. Clyde Hedrick, who lived in the area at the time, is a publicly named suspect, although no one has been charged with these murders.

Fye’s family is organizing a public vigil at the location where these women were found in hopes of encouraging someone to come forward with information that could finally lead to arrests in these long-standing unsolved cases.

If you live in Houston, you’ve probably noticed the waterline breaks in the city. City Council voted to use your tax dollars to fund roughly $48 million in repairs.

Public Works will tell you we are “experiencing a high volume of waterline breaks, due to drought conditions.”

Adding, “Houston Water would not be able to complete the necessary repairs to maintain the water distribution system.”

KPRC 2 Investigator Mario Diaz tells us about the 11 companies chosen to stop the leaks in ‘Pop-Off Politics.’

The new segment featured on KPRC2+ takes a look at the city agendas. If there is an item you want Mario to look into more, email him at mdiaz@kprc.com.

We’re always looking for stories close to home. Is there something that’s been on your mind? Send the KPRC 2 Investigates team an email at Investigates@kprc.com.

We’ll take a look at it and see if we can flesh it out for you.