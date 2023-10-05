The Evidence Room, Episode 24 - The Stiletto Killer

HOUSTON – In the Season 4 premiere of ‘The Evidence Room’ true crime docuseries, KPRC 2 Investigates is telling the story of Ana Trujillo - convicted of killing her former boyfriend with a 5-inch blue suede pump.
Investigators said Trujillo stabbed University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson with the stiletto heel at least 25 times in June 2013. She was convicted in the fatal stabbing in April 2014 and is serving a life sentence.
‘The Evidence Room’ brings a fresh perspective to some of the most notorious crimes in Texas history. From confession tapes to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - we’ll bring you up close and personal with gripping cases that dominated headlines and still impact how we live and work today.
New episodes premiere Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. exclusively on the KPRC 2+ livestream.
