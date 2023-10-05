The Evidence Room, Episode 24 - The Stiletto Killer

Murder by 5-inch blue suede stiletto pumps. The true crime story of Ana Trujillo who was convicted of murdering University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson.

HOUSTON – In the Season 4 premiere of ‘The Evidence Room’ true crime docuseries, KPRC 2 Investigates is telling the story of Ana Trujillo - convicted of killing her former boyfriend with a 5-inch blue suede pump.

Investigators said Trujillo stabbed University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson with the stiletto heel at least 25 times in June 2013. She was convicted in the fatal stabbing in April 2014 and is serving a life sentence.

'The Evidence Room' Season 4, Episode 1: The case of Ana Trujillo, also known as the ‘Stiletto Heel Killer.’ (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

