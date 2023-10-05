74º
Robbery suspect arrested after firing shots at HPD officer near Hobby Airport

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Officer-Involved Shooting, Crime, HPD
HOUSTON – A robbery suspect is in custody after firing shots at an officer near William P. Hobby Airport Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Braniff Street.

Police said the suspect is now in custody.

According to HPD, the suspect and officer were not injured in the incident.

Police have not provided additional details at this time.

