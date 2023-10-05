Robbery suspect arrested after firing shots at HPD officer near Hobby Airport

HOUSTON – A robbery suspect is in custody after firing shots at an officer near William P. Hobby Airport Thursday, the Houston Police Department said.
The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Braniff Street.
Police said the suspect is now in custody.
According to HPD, the suspect and officer were not injured in the incident.
Police have not provided additional details at this time.
HPD Commanders and PIO are en route to the 8500 block of Braniff Street where a robbery suspect fired shots at an officer. The suspect is now in custody.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 5, 2023
More info will be provided at the scene.