Amber Alert discontinued for 16-year-old reported missing out of Baytown

According to the Goose Creek CISD Police Department, Brayan Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Graham Street at around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

BAYTOWN, Texas – An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 16-year-old who was reported missing out of Baytown.

According to the Goose Creek CISD Police Department, Brayan Martinez has been located.

Officers did not provide additional details concerning Martinez’s disappearance or where he was found.