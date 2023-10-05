75º
Amber Alert discontinued for 16-year-old reported missing out of Baytown

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

According to the Goose Creek CISD Police Department, Brayan Martinez was last seen in the 300 block of Graham Street at around 6:15 p.m. Monday. (Amber Alert)

BAYTOWN, Texas – An Amber Alert has been discontinued for a 16-year-old who was reported missing out of Baytown.

According to the Goose Creek CISD Police Department, Brayan Martinez has been located.

Police reported the teen was last seen in the 300 block of Graham Street on Monday at around 6:15 p.m.

Officers did not provide additional details concerning Martinez’s disappearance or where he was found.

