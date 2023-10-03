82º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shooting at north Harris County gas station leaves man dead; search for suspect underway

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: North Harris County, Houston, Crime
Shooting in north Harris County gas station leaves one person dead (KPRC)

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a north Harris County gas station Monday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited at this time.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored sedan.

KPRC 2 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email