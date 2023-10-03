Shooting at north Harris County gas station leaves man dead; search for suspect underway

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a north Harris County gas station Monday evening.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited at this time.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored sedan.

