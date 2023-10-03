Shooting at north Harris County gas station leaves man dead; search for suspect underway

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a north Harris County gas station Monday evening.
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Details on what led to the shooting are limited at this time.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspect fled the scene in a black-colored sedan.
@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting outside a c-store at 15303 Ella Blvd. Units discovered an adult male had been shot and confirmed deceased at the scene. Possible suspect(s) fled in a black sedan. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f87IMFucMA— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 3, 2023