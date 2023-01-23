57º

2 men killed while parked at gas station pump in north Harris County, deputies say

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a shooting at a gas station in north Harris County on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located in the 15300 block of Ella Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

Deputies said two men were parked at a gas pump when an unknown suspect opened fire, fatally shooting them both.

The suspects then fled in a white sedan.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.

