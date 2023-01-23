2 men killed while parked at gas station pump in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a shooting at a gas station in north Harris County on Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located in the 15300 block of Ella Blvd. around 3:30 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at a gas station at the 15300 blk of Ella Blvd. Males were parked at a gas pump when unknown suspect(s) opened fire. Two males are deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled in a white sedan. Investigators are enroute. I’m enroute also. pic.twitter.com/nS2bnyrr2C — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 23, 2023

Deputies said two men were parked at a gas pump when an unknown suspect opened fire, fatally shooting them both.

The suspects then fled in a white sedan.

This is a developing story, continue to check back for more details.