Massive fire engulfs house in NE Houston; Homeowner reportedly out of town

HOUST – A massive fire engulfed a home in northeast Houston overnight and officials said the homeowner is out of town.

According to fire officials, the flames broke out at the house in the 10630 block of Bucknell Road at Knightwood at around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters with the Houston Fire Department said the bulk of the fire was seen on the second floor and in the back of the home. The stairs had also reportedly collapsed, making it hard for crews to get around.

It is unclear what caused the fire however neighbors said the homeowners will have to return to this mess.