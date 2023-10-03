Lasara ISD coach accused of making plans to meet underage girl in Houston wanted ‘adult fun’ during work trip

The Rio Grande Valley school employee who allegedly wanted to meet up with an underage girl in Houston, almost five hours away from his home, told an undercover officer he booked a downtown hotel for the two of them, new court documents are revealing.

46-year-old Miguel Angel Carlos was arrested in July for two counts of online solicitation of a minor. He has since posted a combined bond of $50,000 and is out of jail, records show.

Documents state he worked at Lasara ISD as a high school boys baseball and high school girls basketball coach as well as a computer technician.

According to new court documents, Carlos started messaging an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl in March.

The married father of two told her he wanted “adult fun” while in town on Lasara ISD business, according to a search warrant.

“Listen the real reason I was on the Houston chat is that I’m gonna be over there in July for work. A conference. And wanted to find someone to have fun with while I was there. Well discrete fun cuz I will be there with like 7 or 8 coworkers,” Carlos allegedly wrote to the undercover investigator.

The investigator learned at the time Carlos was scheduled to be in Houston, the Texas High School Coaches Association had a conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“FYI. I have a dad bod. I’m not some gym rat 6 pack dude,” Carlos allegedly wrote in another message.

Carlos wanted the 15-year-old to stay at his hotel with him during the conference and told her he would bring alcoholic beverages, edible panties, a blindfold, and handcuffs, according to the search warrant.

He allegedly wanted to give the girl flowers, a Dr. Pepper t-shirt, and a silicone ring that signified a promise ring, according to the documents. He planned to stop in Rosenberg to make the purchases.

While the messages didn’t land in the hands of a real underage person, it’s a reason why child advocates say parents need to have open communication with their kids.

“If your teen is sort of a little self-absorbed, maybe low self-esteem doesn’t have a lot of friends, those are sort of early warning items for a parent to understand what’s going on,” Dr. Bob Sanborn, president of Children at Risk, told KPRC 2 in July.

After Carlos’ work trip got canceled due to funding issues, he told the undercover officer that he planned to fund the trip out of his own pocket.

“I am not gonna miss the opportunity to see my gf,” Carlos allegedly wrote.

He added that he had been hiding money from his wife over the past few months in order to cover the cost of the trip.

But after transportation issues came up for Carlos to get to Houston while hiding it from his wife, the documents state he planned to cancel the hotel reservation.

Days after those messages, deputies from the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office traveled to Harlingen, where they arrested Carlos in the parking lot of a Sam’s Club.

He was brought back to the Harris County to face a judge. Court records show he is due in court later this month.

Carlos is no longer listed on the Lasara ISD employee directory. KPRC 2 has reached out to the district’s superintendent to confirm his employment status.