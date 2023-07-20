Lasara ISD girls’ coach accused of traveling to meet with undercover Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputy posing as Houston teen

Miguel Angel Carlos, a 46-year-old man from the Rio Grande Valley, was arrested just after 11 a.m. in Harlingen, Texas. He was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

HOUSTON – An athletic coach with the Lasara Independent School District has been arrested for trying to meet up with a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy posing as a teen in Houston, the department announced Thursday.

Investigators said for several months, Carlos was engaged in online conversations with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl but he was actually talking with an undercover deputy and was making plans to meet up with the minor in Houston. Carlos is a girls’ basketball and girls’ track coach for a school of Kindergarten through 12th-grade students, authorities said.

A judge set Carlos’ initial bond at $250,000. Detectives are in the process of bringing the suspect back to Houston.

Precinct 1 investigators are trained members of the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force.

“Please keep an eye on your child’s online activity. These criminals are master manipulators,” the department said in a Facebook post.