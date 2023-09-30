83º
Suspect shot in shooting involving officer in northeast Houston

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said a suspect has been shot in a shooting involving an officer in northeast Houston Friday evening.

Authorities said the call came in around 8 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bennington Street.

The preliminary information is that an officer fired at an armed suspect. The suspect was hit in the shooting. Police said no officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

