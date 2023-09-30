91º
Season 4 of ‘The Evidence Room’ premieres Wednesday

Stream new episodes exclusively on KPRC 2+

Ana Lastra, Director, Enterprise and KPRC Originals

Tiffani Lupenski

Jason Nguyen, KPRC 2 Investigates Producer

Robert Arnold, Investigative Reporter

Adrian Montes, Investigative Photojournalist

Bill Carruthers, Investigative Photojournalist/Editor

Jon Hill, Investigative Photojournalist

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates is proud to present the highly-anticipated fourth season of our award-winning true crime docuseries ’The Evidence Room.’

A 5-inch blue suede pump kicks off Season 4, one of several unusual items we examine through our unprecedented access to the Harris County criminal archives. In a case that challenged what we think about domestic violence and self-defense, University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson was murdered by his former girlfriend Ana Trujillo, who became known the world over as ‘The Stiletto Killer.’

‘The Evidence Room’ brings a fresh perspective to some of the most notorious crimes in Texas history. From confession tapes to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - we’ll bring you up close and personal with gripping cases that dominated headlines and still impact how we live and work today.

Catch up on the cases we featured in Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ below - then stream the first three seasons on-demand here.

This spring, ‘The Evidence Room’ received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

