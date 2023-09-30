Season 4 of ‘The Evidence Room’ premieres Wednesday

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates is proud to present the highly-anticipated fourth season of our award-winning true crime docuseries ’The Evidence Room.’

A 5-inch blue suede pump kicks off Season 4, one of several unusual items we examine through our unprecedented access to the Harris County criminal archives. In a case that challenged what we think about domestic violence and self-defense, University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson was murdered by his former girlfriend Ana Trujillo, who became known the world over as ‘The Stiletto Killer.’

‘The Evidence Room’ brings a fresh perspective to some of the most notorious crimes in Texas history. From confession tapes to crime scene photographs, to the murder weapons themselves - we’ll bring you up close and personal with gripping cases that dominated headlines and still impact how we live and work today.

“The level of true crime filmmaking is unmatched in this series. It is on the level of classics like Cold Case Files and Forensic Files, as it is made with real access to investigators/evidence and with unseen video/photos from the crimes and trials.” KPRC 2 YouTube Subscriber

Catch up on the cases we featured in Season 3 of ‘The Evidence Room’ below - then stream the first three seasons on-demand here.

This spring, ‘The Evidence Room’ received national honors from the 44th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors “innovative, inclusive, and disruptive work that breaks through the static.”

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time: