1 dead after van crashes into tree, catches fire in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person died after a van crashed into a tree and caught on fire in north Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and the Ponderosa Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of Wild Oak Drive and Timberdale Lane due to a call about a burning vehicle. The van went off the road at the intersection and collided with the tree.

HCFMO Investigators are on scene assisting Ponderosa Fire Dept. with singular motor vehicle fire in the 17400 block of Wild Oak. 1 confirmed fatality at this time. An investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/y9PzsNVoF5 — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) September 30, 2023

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. There was only one person in the vehicle, and an investigation is underway.