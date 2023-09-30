76º
1 dead after van crashes into tree, catches fire in north Harris County

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A person died after a van crashed into a tree and caught on fire in north Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person died after a van crashed into a tree and caught on fire in north Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and the Ponderosa Fire Department responded around 3:30 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of Wild Oak Drive and Timberdale Lane due to a call about a burning vehicle. The van went off the road at the intersection and collided with the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. There was only one person in the vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

