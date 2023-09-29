‘Swatt It’: Trill Burger adds special side to its menu this weekend in honor of JJ Watt

HOUSTON – JJ Watt said “Houston is family,” and what better way to celebrate our long-lost cousin being in town than to grab a bite to eat in his honor!

Watt is in Houston for the weekend and will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday.

As we know, Texas rap legend Bun B is always supporting those who have impacted our community and this weekend, Bun and his team over at Trill Burgers will honor JJ.

According to a post on Trill Burgers’ Instagram, customers will be able to ask for a “sWATTed” burger combo which will substitute the usual french fries for an order of onion rings.

Additionally, Bun said a portion of the proceeds from this special combo meal will be donated to the JJ Watt Foundation.

The special will only take place on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Since JJ and his family have been back in the 713, he has stopped by NRG for a morning workout and spent time on the field watching some of the Texans players during practice.

A few of the guys attempted to use one word to describe JJ’s impact on the field ahead of the special day.

