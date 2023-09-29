Police searching for missing man with dementia last seen in downtown Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old man last seen in downtown Houston on Wednesday.

Police said Liandro Gilbert was last seen in the 700 block of N. San Jacinto Street traveling in an unknown direction. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and red and white shoes.

According to HPD, Gilbert suffers from dementia microvascular due to seizures.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is urged to contact HPD patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the department’s Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.