The Fort Bend County Fair is coming this weekend! Here’s what you need to know before you go

Fort Bend County Fair returns to Rosenberg after cancellation due to COVID-19 last year

FORT BEND COUNTY – The 2023 Fort Bend County Fair is happening this weekend in Rosenberg!

The fair will kick off with a parade on Friday. The boys of Needville Little League, who finished 4th in the Little League World Series will be Grand Marshals of the parade.

RELATED: Needville Little League team to be Grand Marshals of 2023 Fort Bend County Fair

The parade begins at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 29. Parade-goers will get to help cheer on the team and 200 other parade entries as they make their way from the Historic Court House in Richmond and proceed west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.

“Proud Traditions, Inspiring Our Future” is this year’s theme.

Aside from the parade, guests can enjoy carnival rides, livestock shows, and the rodeo.

The Fort Bend County Fair takes place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 10.

For more general information, including list of events, click here.

Tickets and specials:

Tickets for adults are $15 at the gate or $12 online plus a $2 fee. Children ages 6-11 are $5, and children under 5 years old are free.

On Friday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 8, children under 11 years old go in FREE with paid adult 18 years or older until 3 p.m.

For military members, Military Appreciation Day is on Oct. 6 and all active or veteran personnel, and their immediate families have FREE admission between 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Military members in uniform have FREE admission each day of the fair.

Carnival tickets and armbands are only available onsite.

For more ticket info, click here.

Entertainment lineup:

Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly has the full entertainment lineup here.