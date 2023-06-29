The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo will take place for 10 days starting September 29th – October 8th, and it’ll be packed with rodeo action, livestock shows, carnival rides, famous fair foods, and of course, live music!

Six, headlining musical acts will be in concert throughout the fair’s 10-day run, and Houston Life got to make the BIG entertainer lineup announcement today! Check out who’s playing the fair this year:

9/29 – Josh Ward

9/30 – Josh Abbott Band

10/1 – La Energia Norteña

10/6 – Southall

10/7 – Tracy Byrd

10/8 – Asleep at the Wheel

BBQ cookoff weekend is the weekend prior, running from September 22 -23. All concerts are included in the ticket price and will be on sale at fortbendcountyfair.com.

In 2022, the Fort Bend County Fair Association provided over 1.4 million dollars in generated revenue through our auctions (Jr. livestock, art, freezer, and heifer replacement) and awarded scholarships, plus they host 11 livestock shows with over 500 entries.

So mark your calendars now because you don’t want to miss the big event later this fall!

Watch as Lauren Kelly along with Jennifer Williams, President, Fort Bend County Fair Association, Barbara Robertson, Fort Bend County Fair Spokesperson, students from FFA and 4H, ‘It’s the Pitts’ BBQ Team, and the Rodeo Sweethearts with their horses announce the six big headliners for the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo.