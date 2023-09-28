Teen arrested in man’s fatal shooting outside west Houston bar

HOUSTON – A teenager was arrested Monday for fatally shooting a man outside of a bar in west Houston, the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the 16-year-old suspect, whose information was not released, has been referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities on a charge of murder. The victim was identified as 30-year-old Ledarrius Price.

On Aug. 2, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bar located at 5600 Richmond Avenue.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Price with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Responding Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed Price was reportedly sitting inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle when an unknown suspect ran up and shot multiple times into the vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot eastbound on Richmond, HPD said.

Officers said the teen was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was arrested without incident.

According to investigators, the teen admitted his role in the shooting.