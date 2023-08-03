Man killed in shooting outside west Houston bar

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

HOUSTON – One man was killed in a shooting that occurred late Wednesday outside a bar.

At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers were called to the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Richmond Avenue. On arrival, they found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators said the man was sitting in car when a suspect ran up to the vehicle and shot into it multiple times before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.