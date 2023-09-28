79º
17-year-old charged after robbing, killing man who posted about cashing $7K check on social media

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager has been arrested and charged after police say he killed a man over a $7,000 check.

Cory Alan James, 17, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. He is accused of murdering 20-year-old Kwana Bunkley.

On Sept. 23, Bunkley was robbed after he had cashed a $7,000 settlement check from a previous accident.

Bunkley’s family said he posted a video of the money on Instagram, and shortly after, he was shot and killed.

“I want to say it’s a setup,” said Telfor.

Bunkley’s girlfriend was with him at the time and was even kidnapped by James, but the family doesn’t believe she had anything to do with the deadly shooting.

James, who remains in the Harris County Jail, was given a $150,000 bond for the capital murder charge and $75,000 for aggravated kidnapping.

