‘I’m still trying to process it myself’: Family seeking answers after man robbed, fatally shot for cashing $7K check

A man’s family believes he was targeted in a fatal shooting in northwest Harris County after a social media post he made about the cash he was carrying.

The family of 20-year-old Kwana Bunkley is demanding justice after he was robbed then shot and killed last weekend.

Brandi Telfor said her son was rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest on Saturday around noon but later died.

“My son, that was my everything. Kids are going to be kids but that was my life man,” Telfor said.

Telfor believes her son may have been targeted after cashing a $7,000 settlement check from a previous accident and posting a video of the money on Instagram.

“I want to say it’s a setup,” said Telfor.

Bunkley’s family said he was in his girlfriend’s car at the time of the shooting.

“My son, his girlfriend, and the shooter, and he was shot in broad day. and I guess he told the girlfriend that he would kill her if she didn’t take him where he needed to go,” Telfor said. “(The shooter) told the girlfriend that he would kill her if she didn’t take him where he needed to go.”

The Harris County Sheriff’s office told KPRC 2 they were actively searching for the shooter and added that Bunkley’s girlfriend is not believed to be involved.

The family is asking anyone with information to come forward immediately.

“Please anything helps, anything helps,” Telfor said. “I’m still trying to process it myself.”