Storms cause judge for Pct. 4 in Liberty Co. to have court proceedings outside under oak tree after building was damaged

LIBERTY COUNTY – Severe storms caused major damage to the Liberty County Dayton Annex building this week.

The county government office located on West Clayton Street has several responsibilities that include handling traffic tickets, small criminal and civil cases, and evictions.

Because the building is closed, the Justice of the Peace for Precinct. 4 is using a different space to hold court proceedings.

“We looked around and said we got this big Oak tree out here, so let’s just set up and have court out here under the Oak tree,” Judge Larry Wilburn said.

The Honorable Judge Larry Wilburn sat down with KPRC 2’s Re’Chelle Turner to talk about the unique setup.

The storms caused about $200,000 worth of damage but Judge Wilburn says there is nothing to worry about because they are taking care of business.

Holding a table and chairs, Justice of the Peace for Precinct. 4 Judge Larry Wilburn is setting up his temporary courtroom under a giant Oak tree right behind the Liberty County Dayton Annex building.

“And the reason we are here is because two weeks ago, we had a rain event that rained out into the courthouse. It caused a lot of damage,” he said.

The storm ruined all of the computers, IT, and network systems, along with the carpet and furniture.

Mother Nature didn’t stop Judge Wilburn from having court proceedings. Deputy Robert Adams shared pictures of the judge wearing his robe, sitting at his makeshift bench, next to the court clerk and bailiffs, and swearing in plaintiffs and defendants during some eviction cases last week.

Judge Wilburn said some court cases must go on despite not being inside of the building.

“Statutorily we are required to have those hearings within a 10-day window of time from the day of filing. So, once we filed that case and we send out those citations and people get served their notice to appear in court it has a date, a time, and a location,” he said.

Now crews are working to try and restore the IT system and continue renovating the building.

“We look at the bright side. We are getting some new flooring, we get a new bench and a lot of new stuff,” the judge said.

The last docket for some eviction hearings is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. Judge Wilburn says other court proceedings have been moved to a different court in Liberty County.

Crews will continue working and the judge is hoping the building will be back open in the next few months.

Residents can visit Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1, located at 2103 Co Street Liberty, Texas 77575 if they need any help.