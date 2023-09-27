Man charged in Baytown suspected drunk driving crash that killed toddler out on $50K bond

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man, who was charged with murder after a toddler was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Baytown, posted his $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

Ricardo Rodriguez was charged with murder after the fatal one-vehicle crash in July in the 4200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. Officials said Rodriguez admitted he had several alcoholic drinks before the incident.

The two people had been in a GMC Yukon SUV that crashed into a utility pole, and the driver and child were both thrown from the vehicle.

Rodriguez has to follow several bond conditions as part of being released. He has to appear at court during scheduled court dates, he cannot drive without the court’s permission, he also has to have drug and alcohol tests, and he must follow other rules.