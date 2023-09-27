90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man charged in Baytown suspected drunk driving crash that killed toddler out on $50K bond

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Baytown
Gavel. (Generic) (Photo by EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA)

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man, who was charged with murder after a toddler was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Baytown, posted his $50,000 bond on Wednesday.

Ricardo Rodriguez was charged with murder after the fatal one-vehicle crash in July in the 4200 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road. Officials said Rodriguez admitted he had several alcoholic drinks before the incident.

The two people had been in a GMC Yukon SUV that crashed into a utility pole, and the driver and child were both thrown from the vehicle.

Rodriguez has to follow several bond conditions as part of being released. He has to appear at court during scheduled court dates, he cannot drive without the court’s permission, he also has to have drug and alcohol tests, and he must follow other rules.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email