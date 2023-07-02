Man accused of driving while intoxicated in single-vehicle crash that killed toddler in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man is accused of driving while intoxicated in a single-vehicle crash that killed a toddler in Baytown Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to reports of a major crash at 4210 W. Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd.

It is not ok to let your toddler or small child ride in a vehicle using just a seat belt. The risk of serious injury or death increases significantly when a child is not secured in a proper car seat or restraint. https://t.co/rret9rV9cH — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 2, 2023

When units arrived at the scene, they located a GMC Yukon SUV that struck a utility pole. Both the child and the man were ejected from the vehicle, HCSO said.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the 3-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver did not sustain any injuries and was taken into custody.

While a seat belt restrained the child, Gonzalez said it wasn’t the “proper restraint” and the toddler should have been in a car seat.

The roadway will remain closed for a few more hours as deputies work to clear the crash.

