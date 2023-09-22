Suspect accused of fatally shooting man on patio of southwest Houston restaurant turns himself in

HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside of a restaurant in southwest Houston turned himself in to authorities Thursday.

Luis Roberto Molina Cruz, 42, is charged with murder in the 351st State District Court. He is accused of killing 42-year-old Paul Farias.

On Sept. 11, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting outside of a restaurant located at 9612 Beechnut St. at about 3:45 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Farias unresponsive on the front patio with a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead after.

Further investigation and evidence from the scene reportedly determined Farias was sitting on the patio with two women when the suspect approached. Police said the two men got into an argument that escalated when Cruz shot Farias and then walked to his vehicle.

Investigators said Cruz fled the scene in a gray Honda Civic. Surveillance photos of the suspect with his vehicle were released to the public on Sept. 12. He was subsequently charged for his alleged role in the incident.

Cruz turned himself in to HPD without incident and was booked into the Harris County Jail.