Man eating at SW Houston seafood restaurant fatally shot in head

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head while eating at a southwest Houston restaurant Monday afternoon.

Police arrived at a seafood restaurant located in the 9700 block of Beechnut Street near Beltway 8 at around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators told KPRC 2′s Deven Clarke that the man was a customer eating and having a drink at the restaurant patio. At some point, another man approached him and an argument ensued between them.

That man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head, police said. He died at the scene.

He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators do not have descriptions of the suspect, as they said the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.