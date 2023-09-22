17-year-old sought in fatal shooting of teen during possible carjacking in west Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting a teen during a possible carjacking in west Houston.

Mykel White is charged with murder in the 183rd State District Court. Investigators said he killed 17-year-old Salomon Pleitez.

On July 25, HPD patrol officers responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle call at an apartment complex located at 1911 Westmead Drive at about 8:40 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

HPD said a preliminary investigation determined Pleitez was at the complex to meet with someone.

Further investigation reportedly identified White as the suspect in this case. After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, a murder charge was filed.

White remains at large and is believed to be in St. Louis, Missouri, investigators said.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.