17-year-old shot to death during possible attempted carjacking in west Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A 17-year-old is dead after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in west Houston Tuesday night.

Houston police responded to reports of a car burglary at 1911 Westmead Drive around 8:40 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the teen shot in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the teen was at the apartment complex meeting another man when he was shot to death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

