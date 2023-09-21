Up to $5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in 2 women’s deaths in SE Houston

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting deaths of two women in 2021.

Lesly Erazo Reyes, 35, and her daughter Esly Dayana Jimenez Erazo, 16, were found shot to death inside their southeast Houston apartment complex in the 7500 block of Drouet St. on June 12, 2021.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect, identified as Vicente Lopez-Garcia, fled the scene in a white 2012 Nissan Rogue.

RELATED: Mother, daughter shot to death found in SE Houston apartment, family says

Vicente Lopez-Garcia is also known as Hector Manuel Birriel Carrasquillo and is 53-years-old. He is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.