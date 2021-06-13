Mother, daughter shot to death found in SE Houston apartment, family says

Mother, daughter shot to death by SE Houston apartment, family says

HOUSTON – According to their family, a mother and daughter were found shot to death Saturday inside their southeast Houston apartment complex.

The victims were identified by relatives as Lesly Erazo Reyes, 35, and her daughter Esly Dayana Jimenez Erzo, 16.

The gruesome discovery was made by loved ones who were checking up on the mother and daughter after not hearing from them, according to the family.

Houston police said they responded to the scene on the 7500 block of Drouet Street at about 2 p.m.

Officials said they are still in the early stages of their investigation.

No arrests have been made, but police said several people wanted to talk to in connection to the case.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713 884-3131.