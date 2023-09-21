Suspect with extensive criminal history captured after escaping custody multiple times

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden said the department had been investigating 27-year-old Chase Reese from Conroe.

PORTER, Texas – A man with an extensive criminal history was arrested Monday after escaping custody multiple times, Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputies said.

Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden said the department had been investigating 27-year-old Chase Reese from Conroe. According to deputies, Reese had previously escaped custody during a traffic stop by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28 and had again evaded Precinct 4 deputies the morning of Sept. 18 during a suspicious person investigation.

Authorities said they pinpointed Reese’s location near E. Martin Drive in Porter. Despite another attempt to flee on foot, investigators said Reese was eventually apprehended. Deputies reportedly used both aerial drone technology and a K-9 unit to capture the suspect.

According to Precinct 4, deputies used a Taser to arrest Reese near U.S. Highway 59 and E. Martin Drive.

Investigators said he is now in custody facing felony charges of evading arrest with previous convictions. He also had an outstanding warrant for driving while intoxicated from Harris County. Additional charges related to narcotics and evading arrest are pending, and Reese is also a suspect in ongoing burglary investigations in the area, authorities said.

“This individual, with a history of violence, theft, and drug-related offenses, is now behind bars where he belongs,” Constable Hayden said. “We encourage individuals facing criminal charges to turn themselves in and face the legal consequences. Failure to do so will result in apprehension.”