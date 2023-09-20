Who is he? Man possibly working security at restaurant wanted for questioning after woman shot in west Houston

Investigators said the person of interest, who is not charged, is described only as a man wearing a durag and dressed in black. According to HPD, the man appeared to be working as a security guard at Parma Pizza Restaurant and Lounge when the shooting happened.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in the shooting of a woman in west Houston.

Investigators said the person of interest, who is not charged, is described only as a man wearing a durag and dressed in black. According to HPD, the man appeared to be working as a security guard at a nearby restaurant when the shooting happened. In a surveillance video released by police, he is seen running in the parking lot as shots rang out.

On Feb. 26, HPD patrol officers responded to a disturbance at 6009 Richmond Ave. at about 2 a.m. Investigators said a short time after that call, a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working an extra job at the location requested police assistance.

Officers said as they arrived at the scene, gunshots were heard nearby and were coming from different directions.

According to investigators, a vehicle that was carrying the victim and other occupants was leaving a restaurant near the lounge after a physical altercation had occurred inside the location when their vehicle was shot through the windshield. The woman was struck by the gunfire, HPD said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the woman to an area hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Police said at this time, it has not been determined if the shooting was related to the prior altercation.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800.