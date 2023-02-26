Innocent bystander hurt after shots fired from multiple directions outside west Houston restaurant, police say

Innocent bystander shot in mouth, another grazed after "chaotic" shooting outside pizza restaurant, police say

HOUSTON – An innocent bystander was wounded and several people are in custody after gunfire erupted from multiple directions at a parking lot in west Houston early Sunday, police said.

It happened in the 6900 block of Richmond Avenue near Fountain View at around 2 a.m.

Detectives told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun that a disturbance began inside the Parma Pizza Restaurant and Lounge between two groups of people.

When the restaurant closed for the night, the crowd spilled outside.

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were working an extra job and attempted to separate the two groups.

One man was taken into custody by deputies. They called HPD to assist them.

At some point, as HPD arrived at the scene, shots were heard from several areas, including outside the pizza restaurant, detectives said.

An innocent bystander sitting in the back of a vehicle was struck in the mouth by gunfire, Izaguirre said. She was later treated at a hospital and is expected to be okay. Another person inside the vehicle was grazed, but was not hurt.

Detectives said several people were detained by officers.

No additional injuries were reported.

At least two guns and one rifle were recovered at the scene, Izaguirre said.