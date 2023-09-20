‘One last meal’: Beloved Asian restaurant Kim Son in Stafford to close its doors

STAFFORD, Texas – Kim Son, an Asian restaurant serving traditional Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, has announced they will close their Stafford location.

The restaurant chain announced on social media on Tuesday that their last day of operation will be on Sunday, Sept. 24, adding that their “decision was not taken lightly.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Kim Son Stafford, after serving our community for so many wonderful years,” the restaurant wrote on social media. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your loyal support and patronage throughout this incredible journey.”

The chain’s other restaurants in Bellaire and in downtown Houston will remain open. The Bellaire location will begin serving Dim Sum (traditional brunch) starting Oct. 3.

The restaurant did not state the reason they were closing.

“We invite you to join us for one last meal, to reminisce about the good times we’ve shared and create new memories together,” the restaurant continued. “While this chapter may be ending, we hope the friendships and connections forged here will endure.”

Many of the restaurant’s followers responded to the closure.

“This was the first restaurant our family got to try when we moved to Houston and the shu mai became our Sunday staple after church. I will miss this place, the fish tanks inside, the Yao Ming poster, the koi pond, and all the memories it gave!!!” said Instagram user chrisalarc0n.

“Being part of the original staff that helped open that place up was really memorable. I met a lot of great people there and Kim Son will definitely be missed. Thank you La family for giving me an opportunity to be part of your family’s business. #kimson4life” said Instagram user mdfierro.

