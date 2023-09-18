Man with pre-existing health conditions dies after falling out of wheelchair in Houston’s Museum District

HOUSTON – A man who died after he fell out of his wheelchair in Houston’s Museum District Monday had pre-existing health conditions, the Houston Police Department said.

Homicide detectives were called to the 2200 block of Southmore at around 8:45 a.m. after receiving initial reports that the man was assaulted.

According to HPD, they later discovered that two people who appeared to be homeless got into an argument. Police said the man fell out of his wheelchair and was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where he died.

The man’s leg was reportedly amputated. According to detectives, there was no assault.

Investigators said they are checking a nearby gas station for surveillance video.

Police have not provided any additional details at this time. The investigation is ongoing.