‘It’s just sad’: Dozen dogs, puppies rescued from property in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas – A dozen dogs, including puppies are now safe and being prepped for adoption after being rescued from a property in San Jacinto County.

The dogs were found to be malnourished, covered in fleas and ticks and some were chained to a tree or gates.

KPRC 2′s Bill Barajas tagged along for the rescue, which was part of a joint operation between the Houston Humane Society and the San Jacinto Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

Constable Sam Houston serves and protects folks in San Jacinto County Precinct 3.

He also happens to be in charge of the county’s animal control office and works closely with the Houston Humane Society.

“It’s just sad the conditions that are out here,” Houston said.

The constable’s focus on this day is a group of dogs who seem to be living in poor conditions.

“We’re going out here off Harold Road in our county, out 156 going towards Point Blank. We have a situation out there where a gentleman has some animals that he’s really inundated with, too many, can’t take care of them properly,” Houston said.

Once there, we could see a number of dogs who appeared to be hungry and thirsty.

Some were chained to a tree, others were running through the neighborhood. Houston Humane Society investigators evaluated the scene.

“Looks like they weren’t getting constant food or water it also looked like there were some heavy chains involved according to the law and stuff like that we want to make sure all dogs have proper shelter, proper food, and proper water we also want to make sure that they are not being neglected under any circumstance. So, we came out here to check out and take over take back the animals that needed immediate assistance,” said Macey Kohne-Sanchez with the Houston Humane Society.

The owner showed up minutes later and agreed to give up the animals and at this time will face charges.

“Its tough love, a lot of people like things and they want to hold on to things that aren’t good for them,” Houston said.

Mission complete. But Houston knows the job is far from over and between his county obligations and his wife’s rescue, Waggin Tails Dog Rescue of San Jacinto County, he stays busy.

But, in the end, it’s worth it he says if he can help find these guys a home.

“I’ve become constable and my kids are all grown up. We had six daughters and a son and they moved on and started their little nest so animals have become something we’d pick up here and there and help out,” he said. “We just kind of fell in love with them and now their kind of like family to ya.”

A total of 12 dogs were seized. Constable Houston said he will keep an eye on the property.

The Houston Humane Society said they will make sure the dogs are healthy. They will eventually be up for adoption.