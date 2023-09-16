Barbie doll honoring the ‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz now on sale

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2002 file photo, Cuba's Celia Cruz arrives for a tribute in honor of Mexico's Vicente Fernandez as the 2002 Latin Recording Academy person of the year in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Telemundo will air the first episode of "Celia", based on the life of Cuban singer Celia Cruz, on October 13. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

HOUSTON – A Barbie doll that honors salsa star Celia Cruz went on sale this week.

The new toy was released just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, which started in September.

Celia Cruz was a Cuban-American singer known as the “Queen of Salsa.” She released 75 albums, received three Grammy and four Latin Grammy awards, and earned the President’s National Medal of Arts in 1994, NBC San Diego reported.

This new doll is a part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series that honors outstanding women who “took risks (and) changed rules,” said Mattel, the company that manufactures Barbies.

The newest doll was created by Carlyle Nuera, and she has a red mermaid dress, sparkly jewelry and strap heels. The doll’s hair is also pulled up into Cruz’s iconic bun.

You can purchase the doll for $35 on the company’s website or at certain stores in the United States.

