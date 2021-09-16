Barbie introduces 2 new ‘role model’ dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Celia Cruz (left) and Julia Alvarez are immortalized as Barbie dolls in a release on Wednesday.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel and Barbie adds two unique “role model” dolls to their collection.

Celia Cruz, a legendary Cuban-American singer and dubbed “Queen of Salsa” and Julia Alvarez, Dominican author and activist who is one of the most successful Latina writers of her time were announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

“Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories,” Mattel said in a statement on Facebook.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Barbie is proud to announce two new one-of-a-kind Role Models in Celia Cruz,... Posted by Barbie on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Cruz was a pioneer of “AfroLatinidad” and used her African heritage to bring joy to her music, still popular to this day in many parties and gatherings, according to her bio on her website. She died in 2003 of brain cancer.

Alvarez is an activist and writer who received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013, her website stated. She is the author of various works such as “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” and “In the Time of Butterflies.”

Ad

She took to Twitter to express her excitement about becoming a Barbie doll and how it will inspire young Latinas all over.

Who knew I would grow up to become a @Barbie? I'm so honored to have a one-of-a-kind me in celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth, along with the iconic Celia Cruz! I hope this can encourage young Latinas to share their gifts with the world. pic.twitter.com/z8wiTyVF7u — julia alvarez (@writerjalvarez) September 15, 2021

“Who knew I would grow up to become a @Barbie? I’m so honored to have a one-of-a-kind me in celebration of #HispanicHeritageMonth, along with the iconic Celia Cruz!” she wrote. “I hope this can encourage young Latinas to share their gifts with the world.”

Mattel has not said when the dolls will be available for purchase.