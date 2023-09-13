Driver in custody after leading officers in cross-county chase from League City to Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is in custody after leading officer on a cross-county chase from League City to Houston Friday evening.

It was not immediately clear how the pursuit began. But officials with League City PD said it began sometime after 7 p.m.

Fifty minutes later, Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office and the Houston Police Department joined in to help LCPD with the chase.

An HPD unit performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, according to authorities.

The chase ended on the 610 South Loop near Cullen Boulevard.

The driver complied and was taken into custody. Officers discovered a juvenile passenger inside the vehicle but did not disclose their age range at this time.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.